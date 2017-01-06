FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) Issued By FBR & Co (PLCE)

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Research analysts at FBR & Co increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Williams Capital increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Children's Place, Inc. (The) Issued By FBR & Co (PLCE)" was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/fy2017-earnings-forecast-for-childrens-place-inc-the-issued-by-fbr-co-plce/1142299.html.

Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,921 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.28. The business earned $473.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 17.98%.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews sold 40,995 shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 511.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) during the third quarter worth $997,000.

About Children’s Place, Inc. (The)

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

