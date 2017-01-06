Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Williams Capital dropped their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Williams Capital also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FY2016 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Lowered by Williams Capital” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-cabot-oil-gas-corporation-cog-lowered-by-williams-capital/1141746.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) opened at 22.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm’s market cap is $10.53 billion.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm earned $310.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.25 million. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,936,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,105,177,000 after buying an additional 1,341,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,302,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $728,518,000 after buying an additional 386,140 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 46.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,933,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $472,013,000 after buying an additional 5,660,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,906,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $307,184,000 after buying an additional 151,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,729,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,022,000 after buying an additional 387,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

