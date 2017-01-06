FTB Advisors Inc. Has $4,701,000 Position in McKesson Corporation (MCK)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson Corporation were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) traded up 0.29% on Friday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,901 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $167.25. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.53 and a 1-year high of $199.43.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.11. McKesson Corporation had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm earned $49.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post $12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Vetr upgraded McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded McKesson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on McKesson Corporation from $197.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson Corporation in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

In other McKesson Corporation news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $114,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Salka purchased 1,000 shares of McKesson Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.35 per share, with a total value of $136,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

