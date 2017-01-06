Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €104.50 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €104.50 ($108.85) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. S&P Global Inc. set a €81.00 ($84.38) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Securities set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($97.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €94.00 ($97.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Commerzbank AG set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.98 ($92.69).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) opened at 80.80 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €67.50 and a 52 week high of €85.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of €24.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

