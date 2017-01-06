Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cowen and Company cut their price target on Freightcar America from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) opened at 14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. Freightcar America has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Freightcar America news, Director Andrew B. Schmitt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 247.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 191,952 shares during the period. Springbank Value Partners LP boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 11.4% in the second quarter. Springbank Value Partners LP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 10.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Value Holdings LP boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 9.6% in the second quarter. Value Holdings LP now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freightcar America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

