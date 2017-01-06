Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Franklin Resources news, CFO Kenneth A. Lewis sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $73,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $10,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,465,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,248,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,049,532 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,321,000 after buying an additional 916,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,412,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,807,000 after buying an additional 744,390 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,068.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 762,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 697,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $20,369,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 37.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,971,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,111,000 after buying an additional 532,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) traded down 0.74% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 220,897 shares of the stock traded hands. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc (Franklin), is a holding company. Franklin together with its various subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), is referred to as Franklin Templeton Investments, is a global investment management organization offering investment management and related services under the Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary and Darby brand names.

