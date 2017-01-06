Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,614 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business earned $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Paul R. Goodwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,190.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 43.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 317.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.