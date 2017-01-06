Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/fortress-transportation-and-infrastructure-investors-llc-ftai-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts/1142503.html.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,614 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.03 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business earned $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Goodwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,190.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 43.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 317.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.