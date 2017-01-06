Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “FORTRESS INVESTMENT Group is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $34.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2008. Fortress is headquartered in New York and has affiliates with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New Canaan, Rome, San Francisco, San Diego, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.Fortress raises, invests and manages private equity funds and hedge funds. Fortress intends to grow its existing businesses, while continuing to create innovative products to meet the increasing demand by sophisticated investors for superior risk-adjusted investment returns. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIG. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Fortress Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price target on Fortress Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, FIG Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortress Investment Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) opened at 5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.71. Fortress Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Investment Group will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Investment Group by 781.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Investment Group Company Profile

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm with approximately $70.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle.

