Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FORTRESS INVESTMENT Group is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $34.2 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2008. Fortress is headquartered in New York and has affiliates with offices in Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New Canaan, Rome, San Francisco, San Diego, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.Fortress raises, invests and manages private equity funds and hedge funds. Fortress intends to grow its existing businesses, while continuing to create innovative products to meet the increasing demand by sophisticated investors for superior risk-adjusted investment returns. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on Fortress Investment Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. FIG Partners reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortress Investment Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 target price on Fortress Investment Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Investment Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) opened at 5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Fortress Investment Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $5.50.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 10.21%. Fortress Investment Group’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Investment Group will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $32,561,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortress Investment Group by 367.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 1,886,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $4,714,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fortress Investment Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,045,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $2,740,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm with approximately $70.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle.

