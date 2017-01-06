Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 316,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.62. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business earned $1.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.49.

In other news, Director Nicholas P. Dipaolo sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paulette Alviti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

