Flossbach Von Storch AG Takes Position in C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 7.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 304.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 2.0% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 52.6% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $229.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,195 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.88. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.21 and a 52 week high of $239.43.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. C.R. Bard had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The business earned $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.R. Bard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.R. Bard in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. C.R. Bard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.87.

In related news, insider Jim C. Beasley sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,059,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Deford sold 15,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $3,462,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.R. Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

