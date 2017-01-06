FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Bonds Trading 2.9% Higher

An issue of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) debt rose 2.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.85% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2034. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $35.88. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut FirstEnergy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.22 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC cut FirstEnergy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. RBC Capital Markets set a $33.00 price target on FirstEnergy Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut FirstEnergy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) traded up 0.91% on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,064 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company’s market cap is $13.25 billion.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. FirstEnergy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of FirstEnergy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $204,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $705,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of FirstEnergy Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $161,472.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation during the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,934,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,711,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 9.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 319,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 27,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 158.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 623,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 89,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy Corporation

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

