First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at $315,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,967,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,986,000 after buying an additional 1,415,745 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 98.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,293,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after buying an additional 1,139,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at $84,943,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,114,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,289,000 after buying an additional 822,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) traded down 1.99% on Friday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,834 shares. Crown Castle International Corporation has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Crown Castle International Corporation had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $992 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Crown Castle International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Crown Castle International Corporation from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.97.

In other news, VP Rob A. Fisher sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $157,226.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Melone purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.84 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at $442,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International Corporation

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

