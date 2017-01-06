First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6,711,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,972 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $122,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) traded up 0.88% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 982,090 shares. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $79,570.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $86,511.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

