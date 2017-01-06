First Analysis Comments on Encore Capital Group Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ECPG)

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at First Analysis upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. First Analysis analyst L. Berlin now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded down 0.17% on Friday, reaching $28.85. 61,504 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $736.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.10. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm earned $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 243.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 138.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 358.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through two segments: Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery, and Tax Lien Business. Its portfolio purchasing and recovery segment purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at discounts and manages them by partnering with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery.

