FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins Sells 54,786 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 54,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $637,709.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) opened at 12.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock’s market cap is $2.15 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information security company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 77.67%. The business earned $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 63.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,565 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 141.7% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 1,134,958 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 665,442 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 16.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 700,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solution for detecting, preventing and resolving cyber-attacks. The Company’s cybersecurity solutions combine its purpose-built virtual-machine technology, threat intelligence and security in a suite of products and services. The Company’s cybersecurity platform includes a family of software-based appliances, endpoint agents, cloud-based subscription services, support and maintenance and other services.

