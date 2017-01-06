Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Stake Maintained by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D maintained its position in Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Financial Engines worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 26.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,711,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,484,000 after buying an additional 1,620,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,358,000 after buying an additional 437,912 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the second quarter worth about $9,088,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Engines during the second quarter worth about $7,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Financial Engines by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,385,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,579,000 after buying an additional 159,718 shares during the period.

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded down 1.17% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 205,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company earned $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Financial Engines’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Paul Gamble sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $34,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $321,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

