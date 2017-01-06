Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Financial Engines, Inc. is an independent investment advisor that provides personalized retirement plans for saving, investing, and retirement income. Financial Engines offers both online advice and professional management to meet the needs of different investors. Its services include Professional Management, a discretionary managed account service designed for plan participants who want personalized and professional portfolio management services, investment advice, and retirement help from an independent investment advisor; Online Advice, a nondiscretionary Internet-based service that offers personalized advice to plan participants who wish to take an active role in personally managing their retirement portfolios; and Retirement Evaluation, a retirement readiness assessment provided to plan participants upon plan rollout. Financial Engines, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) opened at 38.50 on Wednesday. Financial Engines has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm earned $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Engines will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In related news, EVP Lewis Antone, Jr. sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $336,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,345.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGN. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 26.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,711,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,484,000 after buying an additional 1,620,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,358,000 after buying an additional 437,912 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at about $9,088,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at about $7,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,671,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,082,000 after buying an additional 286,230 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

