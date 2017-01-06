Financial Engines, Inc. (FNGN) EVP Kelly O’donnell Sells 2,014 Shares of Stock

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) EVP Kelly O’donnell sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,539.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Kelly O’donnell sold 9,252 shares of Financial Engines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $357,959.88.

Shares of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 25,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.92. Financial Engines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.58 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Financial Engines, Inc. will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Financial Engines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Financial Engines by 14.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Financial Engines during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,511,000.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent, technology-enabled portfolio management services, investment advice and retirement income services to participants in employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, such as 401(k) plans. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

