Fidelity and Guaranty Life (FGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company provides life insurance and annuity products. Its principal product consists of fixed indexed annuities and fixed indexed universal life insurance. The company provides its products through a network of independent agents. Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Company is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. “

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) opened at 23.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity and Guaranty Life has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm earned $316 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. Fidelity and Guaranty Life had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity and Guaranty Life will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity and Guaranty Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/fidelity-and-guaranty-life-fgl-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1141603.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 41.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity and Guaranty Life Company Profile

Fidelity & Guaranty Life, formerly Harbinger F&G, LLC, is a holding company. The Company’s primary business is the sale of individual life insurance products and annuities through independent agents, managing general agents and brokerage firms in selected institutional markets. Its product types include fixed indexed annuities, fixed rate annuities, single premium immediate annuities (SPIAs) and life insurance, such as Universal Life and traditional life insurance products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity and Guaranty Life (FGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity and Guaranty Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity and Guaranty Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.