Felipe Simonsen Acquires 18,000 Shares of Mercom Capital Plc (MCC) Stock

Mercom Capital Plc (LON:MCC) insider Felipe Simonsen purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,060.59).

Mercom Capital Plc (LON:MCC) traded down 3.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 45.95. The company had a trading volume of 957,973 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 13.57 million. Mercom Capital Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 50.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.72.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mercom Capital Plc in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

