FCA Corp TX Has $2,854,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

FCA Corp TX continued to hold its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 4,645,538 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/fca-corp-tx-has-2854000-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-low/1142880.html.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Vetr cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.