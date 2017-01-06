Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst E. White now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. WARNING: “FBR & Co Comments on Agile Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AGRX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/fbr-co-comments-on-agile-therapeutics-inc-s-fy2018-earnings-agrx/1142675.html.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded up 6.75% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,674 shares. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.04. The company’s market cap is $77.36 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 30.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

