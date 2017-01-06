Fastenal Company (FAST) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal Company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Fastenal Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded Fastenal Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Fastenal Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 692,438 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.04. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Fastenal Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reyne K. Wisecup sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $2,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 2,000 shares of Fastenal Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $94,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,835,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,606,000 after buying an additional 1,371,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Fastenal Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,471,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,165,000 after buying an additional 122,079 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,163,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,985,000 after buying an additional 764,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Fastenal Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,920,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,577,000 after buying an additional 198,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal Company by 9.3% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,838,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,412,000 after buying an additional 327,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

