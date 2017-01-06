Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. 322,273 shares of the company traded hands. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/expeditors-international-of-washington-inc-expd-shares-sold-by-douglas-lane-associates-llc/1142515.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 32,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,636,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,601.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Malone sold 51,559 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $2,661,991.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.