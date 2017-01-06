Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$38.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) opened at 41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in two sectors: aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation, which provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

