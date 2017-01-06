Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) to Neutral

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.40 target price on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Internationa Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

Shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 188,059 shares. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $143.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business earned $777 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Internationa Flavors & Fragrances will post $5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.82%.

In other Internationa Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,945 shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $348,923.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Internationa Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries either in the form of compounds or individual ingredients. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances.

