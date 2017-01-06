EVINE Live Inc. (EVLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVINE Live from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.81.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) opened at 1.44 on Tuesday. EVINE Live has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $92.41 million.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $152 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EVINE Live will post ($0.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,575 shares in the company, valued at $268,248.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Rosenblatt purchased 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $99,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 988,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,043.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EVINE Live by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 6,585,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EVINE Live by 8.8% in the second quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,150,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 174,053 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVINE Live by 19.1% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,907,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 306,396 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVINE Live during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVINE Live during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

