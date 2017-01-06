Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re have outperformed the Zacks categorized Property and Casualty (P&C) industry, over the last three months. Everest Re is well positioned in the insurance and reinsurance industries. The insurer has substantially benefited from its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities. Banking on favorable operational performance the company enjoys disciplined capital management strategy and strong capital balance position, enabling it to engage in shareholders friendly moves. Divestment of Heartland, the crop MGA will help the company to brace its growth profile. However, a competitive reinsurance market, exposure to catastrophe events infusing underwriting volatility and a low interest rate environment remain headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RE. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) opened at 217.78 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.83 and a 200-day moving average of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $3.29. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post $18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 177.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company’s segments include U.S. Reinsurance segment, International segment, Bermuda segment, Insurance segment and Mt. Logan Re segment.

