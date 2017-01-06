Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Loop Capital currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded up 4.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,736 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. Etsy has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 146,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,684,081.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad Dickerson sold 105,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,684,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,722,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 88.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 401.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 1,970,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 341.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 475.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 389,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 321,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 478.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace to connect people around the both online and offline for making, selling and buying goods. The Company’s geographical segments include United States and International. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, wholesale partners, manufacturers and Etsy employees.

