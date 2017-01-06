Espalier Global Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Espalier Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.2% of Espalier Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Espalier Global Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,447,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,656,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $608,976,000 after buying an additional 1,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,967,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,571,055,000 after buying an additional 761,325 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 241.5% in the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 991,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $90,700,000 after buying an additional 701,119 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 278.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,593,000 after buying an additional 575,943 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. 8,551,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.19 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. FBR & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $9,697,335.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

