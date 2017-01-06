Equity Residential (EQR) Position Increased by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 83.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,043 shares. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a net margin of 167.17% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $606.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post $11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider David S. Santee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $188,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and management of apartment properties in various markets of the United States. The Company’s segments include Boston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Washington DC, Non-core – South Florida, Non-core – Denver, and Non-core – other.

