Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a C$71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. RBC Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.60.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) opened at 62.26 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $971.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Rajesh Raut sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.63, for a total transaction of C$30,315.00.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services company that operates through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides mortgage loans to a range of customers that include business-for-self borrowers, newcomers to Canada and commercial real estate investors. It also provides savers with various saving options that offer security and competitive interest rates, including guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs) and deposit notes.

