Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,437,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,802,000 after buying an additional 820,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,062,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,827,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,054,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,782,000 after buying an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,659,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 21.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,202,000 after buying an additional 192,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 0.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $370.49. 457,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.45 and a 12 month high of $391.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.10. The firm earned $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.73 million. Equinix had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 648.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.81.

In other news, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.29, for a total value of $71,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.35, for a total value of $167,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

