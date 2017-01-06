Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 110.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) opened at 58.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm earned $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other news, CEO James G. Mosch sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,852,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,993.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, formerly DENTSPLY International Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of consumable dental products for the professional dental market. The Company also manufactures and markets consumable medical device products consisting mainly of urological catheters and certain surgical products.

