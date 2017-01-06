Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 513.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 685,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,520,000 after buying an additional 573,300 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,807,000 after buying an additional 512,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,362,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,512,000 after buying an additional 338,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 73.1% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,360,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 223.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 300,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after buying an additional 207,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) opened at 226.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.76 and its 200 day moving average is $197.88. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $236.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.43.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total transaction of $1,952,693.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,052,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $658,263.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,704.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand and gravel) for the construction industry, used for the construction of infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The Company operates through three businesses: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business.

