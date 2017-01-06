EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Director Frank G. Wisner Sells 1,250 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $130,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.21. 2,418,326 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $60.65 billion. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post ($1.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is -29.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/eog-resources-inc-eog-director-frank-g-wisner-sells-1250-shares/1142771.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. FBR & Co set a $108.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wunderlich increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.42 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,151,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,663,000 after buying an additional 1,423,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,329,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,280,891,000 after buying an additional 680,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,064,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,257,702,000 after buying an additional 268,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,812,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,625,889,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,915,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $994,014,000 after buying an additional 322,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.