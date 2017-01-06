Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer bearings, compressor systems and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. “

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) traded down 0.74% during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 9,603 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/enpro-industries-npo-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy/1142459.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

In other EnPro Industries news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 30,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,387.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EnPro Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EnPro Industries by 95.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc (EnPro) is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered industrial products. The Company operates through three segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems. Its Sealing Products segment designs, manufactures and sells sealing products, including metallic, non-metallic and composite material gaskets, resilient metal seals, elastomeric seals, hydraulic components, expansion joints and casing end seals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.