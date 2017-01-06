Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Enerplus Corporation worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Enerplus Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus Corporation by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,136,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,028,142 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus Corporation during the second quarter valued at $9,043,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enerplus Corporation by 18.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus Corporation during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) traded down 1.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 513,664 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion. Enerplus Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.16 million. Enerplus Corporation had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 152.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Corporation will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Enerplus Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is -2.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/enerplus-corporation-erf-shares-sold-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc/1142918.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Enerplus Corporation

Enerplus Corporation is an energy producer. The Company’s capital program is focused on the development of its crude oil and natural gas core areas of operation, which includes its North Dakota and Montana crude oil assets in the Williston Basin, and its natural gas interests in northeast Pennsylvania.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.