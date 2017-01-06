Energizer Holdings, Inc. (EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. FIX raised Energizer Holdings to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on Energizer Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,454 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82. Energizer Holdings has a 1-year low of $67.94 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business earned $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Energizer Holdings had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter valued at $101,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 303.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 43.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company, formerly Energizer Holdings, Inc, manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. The Company operates through four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. The Company has a portfolio of over 25 brands.

