Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $11,239,000 Position in Rice Energy Inc. (RICE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,897 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Rice Energy were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,620,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The stock’s market cap is $4.24 billion. Rice Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm earned $198.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RICE. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Rice Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rice Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

In other Rice Energy news, insider James Wilmot Rogers sold 85,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $2,195,059.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,780.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

