Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH) by 190.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,250,000.

NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH) traded up 3.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 130,046 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. NantHealth Inc has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s market cap is $1.29 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/emerald-advisers-inc-pa-increases-stake-in-nanthealth-inc-nh/1142593.html.

Several brokerages have commented on NH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.