Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $7,637,000 Position in VWR Corporation (VWR)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA held its stake in shares of VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,290 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in VWR Corporation were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VWR Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VWR Corporation by 113.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VWR Corporation during the second quarter worth $177,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in VWR Corporation during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VWR Corporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) traded up 2.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. 832,631 shares of the company were exchanged. VWR Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.12.

VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. VWR Corporation had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VWR Corporation will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $7,637,000 Position in VWR Corporation (VWR)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/emerald-advisers-inc-pa-has-7637000-position-in-vwr-corporation-vwr/1142623.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VWR Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of VWR Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About VWR Corporation

VWR Corporation is a provider of laboratory products, services and solutions to the life science, general research and applied markets. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA-APAC. Its Americas segment consists of operations located principally in the United States and Canada, as well as in Puerto Rico, Mexico and select countries in Central and South America, including Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and includes over 65 facilities located in approximately 10 countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VWR Corporation (NASDAQ:VWR).

Receive News & Ratings for VWR Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VWR Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.