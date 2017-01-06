Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Sells 69,167 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (HSY)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,167 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey Company (The) were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 57.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,337,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Hershey Company (The) by 16.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hershey Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) traded up 1.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 428,931 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a return on equity of 102.75% and a net margin of 11.07%. Hershey Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post $4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $106.00 target price on Hershey Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.41.

In related news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $106,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michele Buck sold 6,500 shares of Hershey Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $678,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey Company (The)

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

