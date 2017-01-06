Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Reduces Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,639 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 33.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,805,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,552,000 after buying an additional 453,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in ADTRAN by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,452,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 138,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $1,914,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,290 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.69. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: the Carrier Networks Division and the Enterprise Networks Division. Its Carrier Networks Division supplies the network access products, services and supports that service providers require to connect their customers to transmission and switching networks.

