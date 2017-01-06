Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Lowers Stake in Callidus Software, Inc. (CALD)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,622 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Callidus Software were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Callidus Software during the third quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callidus Software during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Callidus Software by 16.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 100,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. Callidus Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

CALD has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Callidus Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 54,242 shares of Callidus Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $905,841.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

