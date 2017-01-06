Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Acquires 11,776 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (GWR)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 44.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,496,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 121.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR) traded up 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 172,616 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $80.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $501 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. will post $3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/emerald-acquisition-ltd-acquires-11776-shares-of-genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr/1142431.html.

GWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $862,129.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,547,525.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer B. Fuller III sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $2,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,684.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates over 120 freight railroads across the world, which are organized in approximately 10 regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In the United States, the Company has over eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Ohio Valley, Pacific and Southern.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.