Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is Bollard Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 208.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $132,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $142,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,667 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 88.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $14,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,649,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,890,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $172,107.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,736.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

