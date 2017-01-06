Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 66.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 2,974,518 shares of the stock traded hands. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $739.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.14 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/edwards-lifesciences-corporation-ew-shares-sold-by-umb-bank-n-a-mo/1142831.html.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a report on Saturday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $1,351,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $4,515,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is focused on technologies that treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients. The Company manufactures heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. It develops hemodynamic monitoring systems used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.