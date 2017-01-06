Edison International (EIX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edison International’s share price has outperformed the Zacks categorized Utility–Electric power industry price in the last one year backed by its focus on its transmission and distribution infrastructural development programs, and expansion of operations. SCE targets average annual rate base and earnings growth of 7% through 2017 driven by infrastructural investments. Also, the company presents a lower risk profile compared to its utility-only peers, with a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets and well-managed merchant energy operations. However, any change in the environmental rules, adverse decision of regulatory bodies, and power and coal price volatility are causes of concern.”

EIX has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 72.10 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Edison International’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 38,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $2,643,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $836,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,388,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 523.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

